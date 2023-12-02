Grizzlies vs. Suns Injury Report Today - December 2
The Memphis Grizzlies' (5-13) injury report has seven players listed ahead of a Saturday, December 2 game against the Phoenix Suns (11-8) at Footprint Center. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.
The Grizzlies head into this matchup after a 108-94 victory against the Mavericks on Friday. Desmond Bane recorded 30 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jake LaRavia
|PF
|Out
|Eye
|3.4
|1.6
|0.4
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|12.5
|2.5
|5
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|8.3
|2.9
|2
|Derrick Rose
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
|9.7
|2
|3.1
|Ziaire Williams
|SF
|Questionable
|Illness
|8.7
|4.5
|1.4
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Bradley Beal: Out (Back), Devin Booker: Questionable (Ankle), Eric Gordon: Out (Knee)
Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSSE
Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Suns
|-9.5
|219.5
