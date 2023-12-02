The Phoenix Suns (11-8) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) on December 2, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 43% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points less than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Memphis has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.4% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 13th.

The Grizzlies' 105.7 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 113.5 the Suns give up.

When it scores more than 113.5 points, Memphis is 1-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies put up fewer points per game at home (103.6) than on the road (107.9), but also concede fewer at home (111.2) than away (112.1).

In 2023-24 Memphis is allowing 0.9 fewer points per game at home (111.2) than on the road (112.1).

At home the Grizzlies are averaging 23.3 assists per game, two less than away (25.3).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Injuries