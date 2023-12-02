How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST
The Phoenix Suns (11-8) hit the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) on December 2, 2023.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 43% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points less than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- Memphis has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.4% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 13th.
- The Grizzlies' 105.7 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 113.5 the Suns give up.
- When it scores more than 113.5 points, Memphis is 1-1.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies put up fewer points per game at home (103.6) than on the road (107.9), but also concede fewer at home (111.2) than away (112.1).
- In 2023-24 Memphis is allowing 0.9 fewer points per game at home (111.2) than on the road (112.1).
- At home the Grizzlies are averaging 23.3 assists per game, two less than away (25.3).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jake LaRavia
|Out
|Eye
|Derrick Rose
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Ziaire Williams
|Questionable
|Illness
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Ankle
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Knee
