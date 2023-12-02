Player prop betting options for Kevin Durant, Desmond Bane and others are available in the Phoenix Suns-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at Footprint Center on Saturday (starting at 9:00 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -112) 4.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -104)

The 23.6 points Bane scores per game are 0.9 less than his prop total on Saturday.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (4.5).

Bane has dished out 5.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Saturday's over/under.

Bane, at 3.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +110)

Saturday's points prop bet for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 18.5 points. That is 0.1 fewer than his season average of 18.6.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.0 -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (6.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.9 assists per game this year, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Saturday (1.5).

Jackson has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -145) 2.5 (Over: +132)

Saturday's points prop bet for Durant is 30.5 points. That is 0.7 fewer than his season average of 31.2.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).

Durant's year-long assist average -- 5.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Durant has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +110)

Saturday's points prop for Jusuf Nurkic is 12.5. That is 0.5 more than his season average.

He grabs 9.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet on Saturday.

Nurkic's assists average -- 3.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Saturday's prop bet (3.5).

