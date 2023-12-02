Desmond Bane is a player to watch when the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) and the Phoenix Suns (11-8) face off at Footprint Center on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Suns

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSSE

AZFamily, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Grizzlies beat the Mavericks on Friday, 108-94. Bane scored a team-high 30 points (and contributed five assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 30 4 5 1 2 4 Jaylen Nowell 19 4 1 1 0 2 Santi Aldama 17 12 3 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane averages 23.6 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists, making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game (sixth in league).

Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes with 18.6 points per game, plus 6 boards and 1.9 assists.

Santi Aldama's numbers for the season are 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

David Roddy averages 8.4 points, 4.1 boards and 1.1 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the field.

Ziaire Williams gives the Grizzlies 8.7 points, 4.5 boards and 1.4 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Watch Kevin Durant, Bane and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 22.4 4.1 6.3 0.9 0.5 3.4 Santi Aldama 15.5 6.2 2.1 0.5 0.7 1.9 Jaren Jackson Jr. 15.6 5.1 1.4 0.7 1.6 0.8 Bismack Biyombo 7.5 7.2 2.3 0.5 1.3 0 David Roddy 8.6 4.4 1.1 0.8 0.5 1.2

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.