Desmond Bane, Top Grizzlies Players to Watch vs. the Suns - December 2
Desmond Bane is a player to watch when the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) and the Phoenix Suns (11-8) face off at Footprint Center on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Suns
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSSE
Grizzlies' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Grizzlies beat the Mavericks on Friday, 108-94. Bane scored a team-high 30 points (and contributed five assists and four boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Desmond Bane
|30
|4
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Jaylen Nowell
|19
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Santi Aldama
|17
|12
|3
|1
|1
|1
Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Bane averages 23.6 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists, making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game (sixth in league).
- Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes with 18.6 points per game, plus 6 boards and 1.9 assists.
- Santi Aldama's numbers for the season are 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.
- David Roddy averages 8.4 points, 4.1 boards and 1.1 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the field.
- Ziaire Williams gives the Grizzlies 8.7 points, 4.5 boards and 1.4 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Desmond Bane
|22.4
|4.1
|6.3
|0.9
|0.5
|3.4
|Santi Aldama
|15.5
|6.2
|2.1
|0.5
|0.7
|1.9
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|15.6
|5.1
|1.4
|0.7
|1.6
|0.8
|Bismack Biyombo
|7.5
|7.2
|2.3
|0.5
|1.3
|0
|David Roddy
|8.6
|4.4
|1.1
|0.8
|0.5
|1.2
