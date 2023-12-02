Idaho vs. Southern Illinois Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, December 2
Our projection model predicts the Idaho Vandals will take down the Southern Illinois Salukis on Saturday, December 2 at 10:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Kibbie Dome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Idaho vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Idaho (-1.6)
|51.3
|Idaho 26, Southern Illinois 25
Idaho Betting Info (2022)
- The Vandals went 9-2-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Vandals games.
Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)
- The Salukis have gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Salukis have not hit the over on a point total in seven games with a set over/under.
Vandals vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Idaho
|34.4
|21.8
|36.0
|23.0
|33.4
|21.1
|Southern Illinois
|26.3
|15.8
|35.0
|0.0
|23.8
|17.8
