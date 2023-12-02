The Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4) visit the Idaho Vandals (8-3) at the Kibbie Dome on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Offensively, Idaho has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best in the FCS by compiling 34.4 points per game. The Vandals rank 27th on defense (21.8 points allowed per game). Southern Illinois' defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 11th-best in the FCS with 281.8 total yards surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 344.4 total yards per game, which ranks 75th.

See more information below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Idaho vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: Kibbie Dome

Idaho vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

Idaho Southern Illinois 429.5 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.4 (52nd) 292.7 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.8 (29th) 169.2 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.4 (95th) 260.3 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226 (43rd) 4 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (3rd)

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has 2,420 pass yards for Idaho, completing 66.3% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 165 rushing yards (15 ypg) on 74 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Woods has 959 rushing yards on 173 carries with 14 touchdowns.

Nick Romano has collected 482 yards on 98 attempts, scoring four times.

Hayden Hatten has hauled in 74 receptions for 980 yards (89.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

Jermaine Jackson has hauled in 43 receptions totaling 507 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Terez Traynor has been the target of 29 passes and hauled in 23 catches for 360 yards, an average of 32.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has compiled 2,543 yards on 65.8% passing while collecting 17 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Romeir Elliott is his team's leading rusher with 79 carries for 475 yards, or 39.6 per game. He's found paydirt nine times on the ground, as well.

Lashaun Lester has racked up 350 yards (on 63 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Izaiah Hartrup has totaled 48 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 689 (57.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 63 times and has six touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has 50 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 605 yards (50.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

D'Ante' Cox's 30 grabs (on 38 targets) have netted him 433 yards (36.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

