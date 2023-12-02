Will Jake Neighbours Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 2?
Can we anticipate Jake Neighbours scoring a goal when the St. Louis Blues take on the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Neighbours stats and insights
- In seven of 22 games this season, Neighbours has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In three games versus the Coyotes this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Neighbours averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.1%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 67 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Neighbours recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|20:05
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|17:32
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|16:37
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:14
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|11:45
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|10:14
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:12
|Away
|W 8-2
Blues vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
