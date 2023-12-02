Jaren Jackson Jr. will hope to make a difference for the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Phoenix Suns.

In his previous game, a 108-94 win against the Mavericks, Jackson totaled four points and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Jackson's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.6 15.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 5.1 Assists 1.5 1.9 1.4 PRA -- 26.5 22.1 PR -- 24.6 20.7 3PM 1.5 1.3 0.8



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Jackson has made 6.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 16.0% of his team's total makes.

Jackson is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Jackson's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 102.7 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Suns are the 17th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 113.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Suns are second in the league, allowing 40.9 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 25.5 assists per game, the Suns are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 29 13 7 2 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.