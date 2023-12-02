The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Arizona Coyotes is set for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Kyrou light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Kyrou stats and insights

  • Kyrou has scored in three of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has attempted 10 shots in three games against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 5.5% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Kyrou recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 14:25 Home W 6-4
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:51 Away W 4-2
11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:04 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:56 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:23 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 17:51 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:32 Away W 8-2

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

