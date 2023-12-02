Jordan Kyrou and the St. Louis Blues will meet the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Mullett Arena. Prop bets for Kyrou in that upcoming Blues-Coyotes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Kyrou has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 18:00 on the ice per game.

Kyrou has scored a goal in three of 22 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 11 of 22 games this year, Kyrou has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Kyrou has had an assist in a game nine times this year over 22 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kyrou has an implied probability of 57.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kyrou has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 22 Games 6 15 Points 4 4 Goals 0 11 Assists 4

