The St. Louis Blues, including Justin Faulk, are in action Saturday versus the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Faulk are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Justin Faulk vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Faulk has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 22:34 on the ice per game.

Faulk has yet to score a goal this year through 22 games played.

In 10 of 22 games this year, Faulk has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Faulk has an assist in 10 of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Faulk has an implied probability of 43.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Faulk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Faulk Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 22 Games 6 11 Points 2 0 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

