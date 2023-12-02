The LaLiga schedule today, which includes Valencia CF taking on Girona FC, is not one to miss.

Information on live coverage of today's LaLiga play is available for you.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Girona FC vs Valencia CF

Valencia CF journeys to face Girona FC at Estadi Montilivi in Girona.

Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano travels to take on Athletic Bilbao at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

Watch Real Madrid vs Granada CF

Granada CF travels to match up with Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Watch CA Osasuna vs Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad travels to match up with CA Osasuna at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.