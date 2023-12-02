The Idaho State Bengals (3-4) take on the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho

Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lindenwood Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 39.8% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 41.9% the Bengals' opponents have shot this season.

Lindenwood has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Lions are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bengals sit at 255th.

The Lions' 64.1 points per game are only 4.0 more points than the 60.1 the Bengals allow.

Lindenwood has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 60.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Lindenwood averaged 79.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 60.8.

At home, the Lions allowed 70.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 75.2.

At home, Lindenwood made 8.6 treys per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.9). Lindenwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.7%) than on the road (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule