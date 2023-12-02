Saturday's contest at Holt Arena has the Idaho State Bengals (3-4) taking on the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on December 2. Our computer prediction projects a 70-63 victory for Idaho State, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, Lindenwood is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 8.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 131.5 over/under.

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Pocatello, Idaho

Venue: Holt Arena

Line: Idaho State -8.5

Point Total: 131.5

Moneyline (To Win): Idaho State -450, Lindenwood +333

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho State 70, Lindenwood 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Lindenwood vs. Idaho State

Pick ATS: Lindenwood (+8.5)



Lindenwood (+8.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



Idaho State is 2-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Lindenwood's 1-4-0 ATS record. A total of two out of the Bengals' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Lions' games have gone over. The teams score 132.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Lindenwood Performance Insights

The Lions have a -68 scoring differential, falling short by 9.8 points per game. They're putting up 64.1 points per game, 339th in college basketball, and are giving up 73.9 per outing to rank 245th in college basketball.

Lindenwood comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.2 boards. It records 31.1 rebounds per game (262nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.3.

Lindenwood connects on 5.4 three-pointers per game (321st in college basketball) at a 29.2% rate (305th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 per outing its opponents make, shooting 34.0% from deep.

Lindenwood forces 12.0 turnovers per game (194th in college basketball) while committing 12.7 (233rd in college basketball).

