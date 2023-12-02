Saturday's game between the Bradley Braves (2-4) and the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-5) at Renaissance Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Bradley squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Lions are coming off of a 77-64 loss to Central Arkansas in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 73, Lindenwood (MO) 66

Other OVC Predictions

Lindenwood (MO) Schedule Analysis

Lindenwood (MO) has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the country.

Lindenwood (MO) has two losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lindenwood (MO) Leaders

Ellie Brueggemann: 14.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

14.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Reagan Rapert: 7.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

7.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Mya Skoff: 6.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

6.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Makayla Wallace: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG%

5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG% Mykayla Cunningham: 4.8 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Lindenwood (MO) Performance Insights

The Lions have been outscored by 15.2 points per game (posting 67.8 points per game, 168th in college basketball, while giving up 83.0 per contest, 349th in college basketball) and have a -76 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.