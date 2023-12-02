The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-5) will attempt to end a five-game losing skid when visiting the Bradley Braves (2-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Renaissance Coliseum.

Lindenwood (MO) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona TV: ESPN+

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Bradley Scoring Comparison

The Lions put up an average of 67.8 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 65.3 the Braves give up.

Lindenwood (MO) has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.

Bradley's record is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 67.8 points.

The 60.3 points per game the Braves put up are 22.7 fewer points than the Lions give up (83).

This year the Braves are shooting 39.3% from the field, 11.3% lower than the Lions give up.

The Lions shoot 37.8% from the field, just 3.8 lower than the Braves concede.

Lindenwood (MO) Leaders

Ellie Brueggemann: 14.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

14.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Reagan Rapert: 7.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

7.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Mya Skoff: 6.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

6.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Makayla Wallace: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG%

5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG% Mykayla Cunningham: 4.8 PTS, 32 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Lindenwood (MO) Schedule