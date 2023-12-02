The Idaho State Bengals (3-4) face the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Game Information

Lindenwood Players to Watch

Brayden Parker: 11.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Maleek Arington: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9 PTS, 3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Kiree Huie: 9.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Miguel Tomley: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kolton Mitchell: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Idaho State Players to Watch

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison

Idaho State Rank Idaho State AVG Lindenwood AVG Lindenwood Rank 302nd 68.1 Points Scored 64.1 339th 11th 60.1 Points Allowed 73.9 246th 265th 31 Rebounds 31.1 262nd 252nd 8.1 Off. Rebounds 8.1 252nd 277th 6.1 3pt Made 5.4 320th 177th 13.4 Assists 9.3 352nd 264th 13.1 Turnovers 12.7 233rd

