The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines are expected to win their game versus the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes at 8:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, based on our computer model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Michigan vs. Iowa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (+21.5) Over (35.5) Michigan 28, Iowa 11

Week 14 Predictions

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wolverines have an implied win probability of 96.2%.

The Wolverines have six wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

Michigan has an ATS record of 2-4 when playing as at least 21.5-point favorites.

The Wolverines have played 11 games this year and seven of them have hit the over.

Michigan games have had an average of 48.8 points this season, 13.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The Hawkeyes have a 8.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Hawkeyes' ATS record is 5-5-1 this year.

Two of the Hawkeyes' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (18.2%).

The average over/under in Iowa games this year is 0.1 fewer points than the point total of 35.5 in this outing.

Wolverines vs. Hawkeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 37.6 10.3 35.7 9.6 40.2 11.2 Iowa 18 12.2 22.6 11.3 12 15

