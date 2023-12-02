The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) and No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) will square off in the Big Ten Championship Game. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Michigan vs. Iowa? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Michigan vs. Iowa?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan 28, Iowa 11

Michigan 28, Iowa 11 Michigan has won all 11 of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Wolverines have won all six games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2500 or shorter.

This season, Iowa has won two out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Hawkeyes have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1100 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wolverines' implied win probability is 96.2%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Iowa (+21.5)



Iowa (+21.5) Against the spread, Michigan is 6-5-0 this year.

This season, the Wolverines have just two ATS wins in six games as a favorite of 21.5 points or more.

Iowa owns a record of 5-5-1 against the spread this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Michigan vs. Iowa matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (35.5)



Over (35.5) Michigan and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 35.5 points 10 times this season.

There have been three Iowa games that have ended with a combined score higher than 35.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 55.6 points per game, 20.1 points more than the point total of 35.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 51.5 45.6 Implied Total AVG 36.7 41 31.6 ATS Record 6-5-0 2-4-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 3-3-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-0 6-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Iowa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 35.4 37.3 33.1 Implied Total AVG 22.6 24.8 20 ATS Record 5-5-1 2-3-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-9-0 2-4-0 0-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 5-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 0-0 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.