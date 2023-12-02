The oddsmakers think the Big Ten Championship Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes will be no contest, with the Wolverines expected to win by at least two touchdowns (currently -21.5). The action begins at 8:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on FOX from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The over/under in this contest is 35.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Iowa matchup.

Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 14 Odds

Michigan vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Michigan has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Wolverines have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 21.5-point favorites.

Iowa has compiled a 5-5-1 ATS record so far this season.

Michigan & Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan To Win the National Champ. +190 Bet $100 to win $190 Iowa To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.