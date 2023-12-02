Michigan vs. Iowa: Big Ten Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
The oddsmakers think the Big Ten Championship Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes will be no contest, with the Wolverines expected to win by at least two touchdowns (currently -21.5). The action begins at 8:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on FOX from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The over/under in this contest is 35.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Iowa matchup.
Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michigan vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-21.5)
|35.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-21.5)
|34.5
|-4000
|+1400
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 14 Odds
- Louisville vs Florida State
- Appalachian State vs Troy
- Miami (OH) vs Toledo
- Georgia vs Alabama
- Oregon vs Washington
- SMU vs Tulane
- Oklahoma State vs Texas
- Boise State vs UNLV
Michigan vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Michigan has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Wolverines have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 21.5-point favorites.
- Iowa has compiled a 5-5-1 ATS record so far this season.
Michigan & Iowa 2023 Futures Odds
|Michigan
|To Win the National Champ.
|+190
|Bet $100 to win $190
|Iowa
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.