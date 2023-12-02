The Big Ten Championship Game is between the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) and the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) on December 2, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET, airing on FOX.

Michigan has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank 13th-best in scoring offense (37.6 points per game) and best in scoring defense (10.3 points allowed per game). Iowa ranks 10th-worst in points per game on offense (18.0), but at least it has been playing well on defense, ranking fourth-best in points allowed per game (12.2).

We provide more details below, including how to watch this game on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Michigan vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Michigan Iowa 394.5 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.3 (133rd) 246.8 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.3 (7th) 169.8 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.9 (105th) 224.8 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.4 (130th) 7 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (54th) 21 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (83rd)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 2,483 yards (206.9 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 74.3% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 181 rushing yards on 51 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has 976 rushing yards on 202 carries with 22 touchdowns.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 105 times for 354 yards (29.5 per game) and three touchdowns while also racking up 230 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's leads his squad with 648 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 40 receptions (out of 54 targets) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Colston Loveland has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 550 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cornelius Johnson has a total of 503 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 33 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has compiled 976 yards (81.3 ypg) while completing 48.3% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams is his team's leading rusher with 155 carries for 779 yards, or 64.9 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Kaleb Johnson has racked up 415 yards (on 104 carries) with three touchdowns.

Erick All has hauled in 299 receiving yards on 21 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Nico Ragaini has caught 26 passes and compiled 227 receiving yards (18.9 per game).

Seth Anderson has racked up 150 reciving yards (12.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or Iowa gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.