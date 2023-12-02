Two hot squads hit the court when the Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) host the Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bears, who have won six in a row.

Missouri State vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State Stats Insights

  • This season, Missouri State has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 212th.
  • The Bears score 5.3 more points per game (76.9) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (71.6).
  • Missouri State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 71.6 points.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Missouri State scored 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Bears conceded 7.6 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than on the road (67.3).
  • At home, Missouri State knocked down 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.8%) than away (33.9%).

Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Abilene Christian W 87-69 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 South Carolina State W 92-74 Great Southern Bank Arena
11/29/2023 Evansville W 90-78 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/2/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center
12/5/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
12/9/2023 Sam Houston - Great Southern Bank Arena

