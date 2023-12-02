Two hot squads hit the court when the Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) host the Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bears, who have won six in a row.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Missouri State vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Missouri State Stats Insights

This season, Missouri State has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 212th.

The Bears score 5.3 more points per game (76.9) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (71.6).

Missouri State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 71.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri State scored 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.

In 2022-23, the Bears conceded 7.6 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than on the road (67.3).

At home, Missouri State knocked down 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.8%) than away (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri State Upcoming Schedule