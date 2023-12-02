How to Watch Missouri State vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST
Two hot squads hit the court when the Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) host the Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bears, who have won six in a row.
Missouri State vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Missouri State Stats Insights
- This season, Missouri State has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 212th.
- The Bears score 5.3 more points per game (76.9) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (71.6).
- Missouri State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 71.6 points.
Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Missouri State scored 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
- In 2022-23, the Bears conceded 7.6 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than on the road (67.3).
- At home, Missouri State knocked down 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.8%) than away (33.9%).
Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 87-69
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 92-74
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|11/29/2023
|Evansville
|W 90-78
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
