The Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Bears have won six games in a row.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Drake vs. Missouri State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Missouri State vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Missouri State vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Drake Moneyline Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM Drake (-7.5) 146.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Drake (-6.5) 144.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri State vs. Drake Betting Trends

Missouri State has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this year.

Drake has won two games against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of six times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.