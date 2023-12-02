Saturday's MVC slate includes the Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) against the Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Drake Game Information

Missouri State Players to Watch

Tucker DeVries: 19.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Darnell Brodie: 14.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Kevin Overton: 14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Atin Wright: 14.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Conor Enright: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Drake Players to Watch

Missouri State vs. Drake Stat Comparison

Drake Rank Drake AVG Missouri State AVG Missouri State Rank 76th 80.6 Points Scored 76.9 143rd 193rd 71.6 Points Allowed 67.1 107th 301st 30.0 Rebounds 37.7 44th 292nd 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.7 212th 139th 7.9 3pt Made 9.0 63rd 54th 16.1 Assists 15.0 87th 20th 9.0 Turnovers 14.0 312th

