Two hot teams hit the court when the Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) host the Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bears are 7.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their three-game win streak allive against the Bulldogs, who have won three straight. The matchup has a point total of 146.5.

Missouri State vs. Drake Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Venue: Knapp Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -7.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Missouri State has played four games this season that ended with a point total over 146.5 points.

Missouri State's games this season have had an average of 144 points, 2.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Missouri State's ATS record is 5-2-0 this year.

Missouri State has come away with two wins in the three contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Bears have played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Missouri State has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Missouri State vs. Drake Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 5 83.3% 80.6 157.5 71.6 138.7 142 Missouri State 4 57.1% 76.9 157.5 67.1 138.7 139.6

Additional Missouri State Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs had 12 wins in 23 games against the spread last season in MVC play.

The Bears average 5.3 more points per game (76.9) than the Bulldogs give up (71.6).

Missouri State has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 71.6 points.

Missouri State vs. Drake Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 2-4-0 1-3 5-1-0 Missouri State 5-2-0 0-0 4-3-0

Missouri State vs. Drake Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Missouri State 14-1 Home Record 10-4 6-6 Away Record 5-8 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

