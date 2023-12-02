Missouri State vs. Drake: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 2
Two hot teams hit the court when the Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) host the Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bears are 7.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their three-game win streak allive against the Bulldogs, who have won three straight. The matchup has a point total of 146.5.
Missouri State vs. Drake Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Des Moines, Iowa
- Venue: Knapp Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Drake
|-7.5
|146.5
Bears Betting Records & Stats
- Missouri State has played four games this season that ended with a point total over 146.5 points.
- Missouri State's games this season have had an average of 144 points, 2.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- Missouri State's ATS record is 5-2-0 this year.
- Missouri State has come away with two wins in the three contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.
- The Bears have played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and won that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Missouri State has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Missouri State vs. Drake Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 146.5
|% of Games Over 146.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Drake
|5
|83.3%
|80.6
|157.5
|71.6
|138.7
|142
|Missouri State
|4
|57.1%
|76.9
|157.5
|67.1
|138.7
|139.6
Additional Missouri State Insights & Trends
- The Bulldogs had 12 wins in 23 games against the spread last season in MVC play.
- The Bears average 5.3 more points per game (76.9) than the Bulldogs give up (71.6).
- Missouri State has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 71.6 points.
Missouri State vs. Drake Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Drake
|2-4-0
|1-3
|5-1-0
|Missouri State
|5-2-0
|0-0
|4-3-0
Missouri State vs. Drake Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Drake
|Missouri State
|14-1
|Home Record
|10-4
|6-6
|Away Record
|5-8
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-7-0
|80.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.5
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.2
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-8-0
