The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing skid at the Missouri Tigers (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network +

Missouri vs. Southeast Missouri State Scoring Comparison

The Redhawks score an average of 74.3 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 70.5 the Tigers give up to opponents.

Southeast Missouri State is 2-1 when it scores more than 70.5 points.

Missouri is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 74.3 points.

The 80.6 points per game the Tigers record are 8.9 more points than the Redhawks allow (71.7).

Missouri has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 71.7 points.

When Southeast Missouri State gives up fewer than 80.6 points, it is 2-2.

The Tigers are making 47.3% of their shots from the field, 2.8% higher than the Redhawks allow to opponents (44.5%).

The Redhawks' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.3 higher than the Tigers have given up.

Missouri Leaders

Hayley Frank: 18.3 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

18.3 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49) Mama Dembele: 10.3 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.4 STL, 42.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

10.3 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.4 STL, 42.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Ashton Judd: 16.3 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)

16.3 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43) Grace Slaughter: 13.6 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

13.6 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Abbey Schreacke: 8.5 PTS, 60.0 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27)

Missouri Schedule