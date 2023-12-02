Who is the team to beat at the top of the MVFC entering Week 14 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. South Dakota State

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

11-0 | 11-0 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 1st

1st Last Game: W 35-17 vs Missouri State

2. North Dakota State

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 10-3

9-3 | 10-3 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th

13th Last Game: W 66-3 vs Drake

3. South Dakota

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 10-1

9-2 | 10-1 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th

16th Last Game: W 48-6 vs Western Illinois

4. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-5

8-4 | 7-5 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th

8th Last Game: W 35-0 vs Nicholls State

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Idaho

Idaho Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Youngstown State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 8-4

8-4 | 8-4 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 40-7 vs Duquesne

6. North Dakota

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-5 | 7-4 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th

11th Last Game: L 42-35 vs Sacramento State

7. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th

7th Last Game: L 48-27 vs North Dakota State

8. Illinois State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-5 | 6-5 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 53rd

53rd Last Game: L 22-21 vs North Dakota

9. Missouri State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-7 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 35-17 vs South Dakota State

10. Indiana State

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-10 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 14th

14th Last Game: L 38-9 vs Southern Illinois

11. Murray State

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-9 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 34-17 vs Youngstown State

12. Western Illinois

Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-11 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th

4th Last Game: L 48-6 vs South Dakota

