Before Saturday's NBA games tip off, we need to find out who is suiting up, and who is out due to injury. Below, we provide the complete NBA injury report, which covers your favorite team, along with every other squad around the league.

Sign up with our links for Fubo and Max to catch NBA action all season long!

Today's NBA Injury Report

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on AZFamily and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Devin Booker, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Eric Gordon, SG: Questionable (Knee), Bradley Beal, SG: Out (Back)

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Derrick Rose, PG: Questionable (Ankle), Ziaire Williams, SF: Questionable (Illness), Jake LaRavia, PF: Out (Eye), Marcus Smart, PG: Out (Ankle), Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee)

Mavericks vs. Thunder Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSSW and BSOK (Watch this game on Fubo)

Mavericks Injuries: Kyrie Irving, PG: Questionable (Foot), Josh Green, SG: Questionable (Elbow), Tim Hardaway Jr., SG: Questionable (Back), Dante Exum, PG: Out (Personal), Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe)

Thunder Injuries: Jalen Williams, SG: Questionable (Hip)

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report

9:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Jazz Injuries: Kelly Olynyk, C: Out (Shoulder), Jordan Clarkson, SG: Out (Thigh), Lauri Markkanen, PF: Out (Hamstring), Kris Dunn, PG: Out (Personal)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Anfernee Simons, SG: Out (Thumb), Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Ishmail Wainright, SF: Out (Knee)

Kings vs. Nuggets Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Kings Injuries: Davion Mitchell, PG: Out (Illness), Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle)

Nuggets Injuries: Aaron Gordon, PF: Questionable (Heel), Jamal Murray, PG: Questionable (Ankle), Reggie Jackson, PG: Questionable (Quadricep), Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee)

Lakers vs. Rockets Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee), Cameron Reddish, SF: Questionable (Groin), Anthony Davis, PF: Questionable (Adductor/Hip), Jaxson Hayes, C: Questionable (Elbow), LeBron James, SF: Questionable (Calf), Rui Hachimura, PF: Out (Nose), Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: Out (Heel)

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson, SF: Out (Ankle)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.