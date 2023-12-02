How to Watch the NBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Dallas Mavericks is one of 12 compelling options on Saturday's NBA schedule.
Today's NBA Games
The Los Angeles Clippers host the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors look to pull off a road win at the Clippers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSC and NBCS-BA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 9-10
- GS Record: 9-11
- LAC Stats: 112.9 PPG (17th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- GS Stats: 114.8 PPG (13th in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (19th)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (23.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.3 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -5.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -225
- GS Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 230.5 points
The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves look to pull off a road win at the Hornets on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHA Record: 6-12
- MIN Record: 15-4
- CHA Stats: 113.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 122.2 Opp. PPG (26th)
- MIN Stats: 112.8 PPG (18th in NBA), 105.9 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- CHA Key Player: Mark Williams (13.2 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 1.2 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (22.2 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -5.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -210
- CHA Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 219.5 points
The Brooklyn Nets host the Orlando Magic
The Magic take to the home court of the Nets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and BSFL
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 9-9
- ORL Record: 14-5
- BKN Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 114.7 Opp. PPG (20th)
- ORL Stats: 114.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 108.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3.9 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (19.5 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 4.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BKN -2.5
- BKN Odds to Win: -145
- ORL Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 225.5 points
The Detroit Pistons take on the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers look to pull off a road win at the Pistons on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDETX and BSOH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DET Record: 2-17
- CLE Record: 10-9
- DET Stats: 109.6 PPG (27th in NBA), 118.5 Opp. PPG (24th)
- CLE Stats: 110.8 PPG (26th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 7.1 APG)
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (16.5 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 3.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -8.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -400
- DET Odds to Win: +310
- Total: 225.5 points
The Milwaukee Bucks face the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks hope to pick up a road win at the Bucks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 13-6
- ATL Record: 9-9
- MIL Stats: 120.5 PPG (third in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (23rd)
- ATL Stats: 123.3 PPG (second in NBA), 122.3 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.8 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 4.7 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 10.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -6.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -250
- ATL Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 251.5 points
The Chicago Bulls play host to the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans travel to face the Bulls on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSNO
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 6-14
- NO Record: 11-9
- CHI Stats: 106.9 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (15th)
- NO Stats: 113.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.1 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.2 APG)
- NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NO -1.5
- NO Odds to Win: -115
- CHI Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 220.5 points
The Miami Heat face the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers hit the road the Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN and BSIN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 11-8
- IND Record: 9-8
- MIA Stats: 112.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- IND Stats: 127.9 PPG (first in NBA), 125.8 Opp. PPG (30th)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (21.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.9 APG)
- IND Key Player: Myles Turner (16.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 1.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -4.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -190
- IND Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 237.5 points
The Phoenix Suns play host to the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies look to pull of an away win at the Suns on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 11-8
- MEM Record: 5-13
- PHO Stats: 116.2 PPG (ninth in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (17th)
- MEM Stats: 105.7 PPG (29th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (31.2 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.8 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (23.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -9.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -400
- MEM Odds to Win: +310
- Total: 219.5 points
The Dallas Mavericks host the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder hit the road the Mavericks on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and BSOK
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 11-7
- OKC Record: 12-6
- DAL Stats: 118.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.6 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- OKC Stats: 119.4 PPG (fifth in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (31.1 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 7.9 APG)
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: OKC -4.5
- OKC Odds to Win: -190
- DAL Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 233.5 points
The Utah Jazz take on the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers look to pull off a road win at the Jazz on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- UTA Record: 6-13
- POR Record: 6-12
- UTA Stats: 111.7 PPG (21st in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (25th)
- POR Stats: 104.7 PPG (30th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- UTA Key Player: John Collins (14.3 PPG, 8.4 RPG)
- POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: UTA -1.5
- UTA Odds to Win: -120
- POR Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 217.5 points
The Sacramento Kings play the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets hope to pick up a road win at the Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 10-7
- DEN Record: 14-6
- SAC Stats: 116.1 PPG (10th in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (21st)
- DEN Stats: 114.4 PPG (14th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.7 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 6.9 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (28.6 PPG, 12.7 RPG, 9.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -3.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -165
- DEN Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 235.5 points
The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Houston Rockets
The Rockets hope to pick up a road win at the Lakers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 11-9
- HOU Record: 8-8
- LAL Stats: 112.8 PPG (18th in NBA), 114.3 Opp. PPG (18th)
- HOU Stats: 110.9 PPG (24th in NBA), 107.3 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (22.6 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (21.0 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -4.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -190
- HOU Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 226.5 points
