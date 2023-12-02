The Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Dallas Mavericks is one of 12 compelling options on Saturday's NBA schedule.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!

Today's NBA Games

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors look to pull off a road win at the Clippers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSC and NBCS-BA

BSSC and NBCS-BA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 9-10

9-10 GS Record: 9-11

9-11 LAC Stats: 112.9 PPG (17th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (sixth)

112.9 PPG (17th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (sixth) GS Stats: 114.8 PPG (13th in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (19th)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Paul George (23.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Paul George (23.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.3 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -5.5

LAC -5.5 LAC Odds to Win: -225

-225 GS Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 230.5 points

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves look to pull off a road win at the Hornets on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHA Record: 6-12

6-12 MIN Record: 15-4

15-4 CHA Stats: 113.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 122.2 Opp. PPG (26th)

113.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 122.2 Opp. PPG (26th) MIN Stats: 112.8 PPG (18th in NBA), 105.9 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

CHA Key Player: Mark Williams (13.2 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 1.2 APG)

Mark Williams (13.2 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 1.2 APG) MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (22.2 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -5.5

MIN -5.5 MIN Odds to Win: -210

-210 CHA Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 219.5 points

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

The Brooklyn Nets host the Orlando Magic

The Magic take to the home court of the Nets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 9-9

9-9 ORL Record: 14-5

14-5 BKN Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 114.7 Opp. PPG (20th)

116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 114.7 Opp. PPG (20th) ORL Stats: 114.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 108.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Mikal Bridges (21.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3.9 APG) ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (19.5 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 4.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BKN -2.5

BKN -2.5 BKN Odds to Win: -145

-145 ORL Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 225.5 points

The Detroit Pistons take on the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers look to pull off a road win at the Pistons on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDETX and BSOH

BSDETX and BSOH Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DET Record: 2-17

2-17 CLE Record: 10-9

10-9 DET Stats: 109.6 PPG (27th in NBA), 118.5 Opp. PPG (24th)

109.6 PPG (27th in NBA), 118.5 Opp. PPG (24th) CLE Stats: 110.8 PPG (26th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 7.1 APG)

Cade Cunningham (22.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 7.1 APG) CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (16.5 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -8.5

CLE -8.5 CLE Odds to Win: -400

-400 DET Odds to Win: +310

+310 Total: 225.5 points

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks hope to pick up a road win at the Bucks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI and BSSE

BSWI and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 13-6

13-6 ATL Record: 9-9

9-9 MIL Stats: 120.5 PPG (third in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (23rd)

120.5 PPG (third in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (23rd) ATL Stats: 123.3 PPG (second in NBA), 122.3 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.8 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 4.7 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.8 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 4.7 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 10.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -6.5

MIL -6.5 MIL Odds to Win: -250

-250 ATL Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 251.5 points

The Chicago Bulls play host to the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans travel to face the Bulls on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSNO

NBCS-CHI and BSNO Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 6-14

6-14 NO Record: 11-9

11-9 CHI Stats: 106.9 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (15th)

106.9 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (15th) NO Stats: 113.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.1 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Nikola Vucevic (16.1 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.2 APG) NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NO -1.5

NO -1.5 NO Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHI Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 220.5 points

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

The Miami Heat face the Indiana Pacers

The Pacers hit the road the Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN and BSIN

BSSUN and BSIN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 11-8

11-8 IND Record: 9-8

9-8 MIA Stats: 112.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (eighth)

112.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (eighth) IND Stats: 127.9 PPG (first in NBA), 125.8 Opp. PPG (30th)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (21.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Jimmy Butler (21.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.9 APG) IND Key Player: Myles Turner (16.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 1.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -4.5

MIA -4.5 MIA Odds to Win: -190

-190 IND Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 237.5 points

The Phoenix Suns play host to the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies look to pull of an away win at the Suns on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 11-8

11-8 MEM Record: 5-13

5-13 PHO Stats: 116.2 PPG (ninth in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (17th)

116.2 PPG (ninth in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (17th) MEM Stats: 105.7 PPG (29th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (31.2 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.8 APG)

Kevin Durant (31.2 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.8 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (23.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -9.5

PHO -9.5 PHO Odds to Win: -400

-400 MEM Odds to Win: +310

+310 Total: 219.5 points

The Dallas Mavericks host the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder hit the road the Mavericks on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and BSOK

BSSW and BSOK Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 11-7

11-7 OKC Record: 12-6

12-6 DAL Stats: 118.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.6 Opp. PPG (22nd)

118.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.6 Opp. PPG (22nd) OKC Stats: 119.4 PPG (fifth in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (31.1 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 7.9 APG)

Luka Doncic (31.1 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 7.9 APG) OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: OKC -4.5

OKC -4.5 OKC Odds to Win: -190

-190 DAL Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 233.5 points

The Utah Jazz take on the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers look to pull off a road win at the Jazz on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+

KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+ Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

UTA Record: 6-13

6-13 POR Record: 6-12

6-12 UTA Stats: 111.7 PPG (21st in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (25th)

111.7 PPG (21st in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (25th) POR Stats: 104.7 PPG (30th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

UTA Key Player: John Collins (14.3 PPG, 8.4 RPG)

John Collins (14.3 PPG, 8.4 RPG) POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: UTA -1.5

UTA -1.5 UTA Odds to Win: -120

-120 POR Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 217.5 points

The Sacramento Kings play the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets hope to pick up a road win at the Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 10-7

10-7 DEN Record: 14-6

14-6 SAC Stats: 116.1 PPG (10th in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (21st)

116.1 PPG (10th in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (21st) DEN Stats: 114.4 PPG (14th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.7 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 6.9 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (18.7 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 6.9 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (28.6 PPG, 12.7 RPG, 9.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -3.5

SAC -3.5 SAC Odds to Win: -165

-165 DEN Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 235.5 points

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Houston Rockets

The Rockets hope to pick up a road win at the Lakers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network

SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 11-9

11-9 HOU Record: 8-8

8-8 LAL Stats: 112.8 PPG (18th in NBA), 114.3 Opp. PPG (18th)

112.8 PPG (18th in NBA), 114.3 Opp. PPG (18th) HOU Stats: 110.9 PPG (24th in NBA), 107.3 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (22.6 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Anthony Davis (22.6 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 3.3 APG) HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (21.0 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -4.5

LAL -4.5 LAL Odds to Win: -190

-190 HOU Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 226.5 points

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.