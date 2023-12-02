The New York Rangers and the Nashville Predators hit the ice for one of many compelling matchups on the NHL schedule on Saturday.

In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know regarding Saturday's NHL action here. Check out the links below.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!