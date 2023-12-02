When the St. Louis Blues square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Nikita Alexandrov light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Alexandrov stats and insights

Alexandrov is yet to score through six games this season.

In three games against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Alexandrov has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 67 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Alexandrov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 7:40 Home W 6-4 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:01 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:11 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 5:32 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 7:29 Home W 4-2 10/19/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:53 Home L 6-2

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

