The Oregon Ducks (4-2) go up against the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: FOX Sports Networks

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

Oregon is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Ducks are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines sit at 167th.

The 81.5 points per game the Ducks average are 6.5 more points than the Wolverines allow (75).

Oregon is 2-2 when scoring more than 75 points.

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines have shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.

Michigan has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.5% from the field.

The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ducks sit at 135th.

The Wolverines put up an average of 81.9 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 73.3 the Ducks give up.

Michigan has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Oregon played better at home last year, posting 73 points per game, compared to 67.4 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Ducks surrendered 63.2 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 69.

At home, Oregon drained 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (7). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in road games (32.7%).

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Michigan averaged 76.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.7.

The Wolverines allowed fewer points at home (68 per game) than on the road (69.6) last season.

Beyond the arc, Michigan drained fewer triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (36.7%) as well.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 @ Florida A&M W 67-54 Al Lawson Center 11/24/2023 Santa Clara L 88-82 Raider Arena 11/25/2023 Alabama L 99-91 Raider Arena 12/2/2023 Michigan - Matthew Knight Arena 12/9/2023 UTEP - Matthew Knight Arena 12/12/2023 Cal Baptist - Matthew Knight Arena

Michigan Upcoming Schedule