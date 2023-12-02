The Oregon Ducks (4-2) go up against the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Oregon Stats Insights

  • The Ducks make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • Oregon is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Ducks are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines sit at 167th.
  • The 81.5 points per game the Ducks average are 6.5 more points than the Wolverines allow (75).
  • Oregon is 2-2 when scoring more than 75 points.

Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines have shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.
  • Michigan has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.5% from the field.
  • The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ducks sit at 135th.
  • The Wolverines put up an average of 81.9 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 73.3 the Ducks give up.
  • Michigan has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Oregon played better at home last year, posting 73 points per game, compared to 67.4 per game on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Ducks surrendered 63.2 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 69.
  • At home, Oregon drained 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (7). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in road games (32.7%).

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Michigan averaged 76.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.7.
  • The Wolverines allowed fewer points at home (68 per game) than on the road (69.6) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Michigan drained fewer triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (36.7%) as well.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Florida A&M W 67-54 Al Lawson Center
11/24/2023 Santa Clara L 88-82 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Alabama L 99-91 Raider Arena
12/2/2023 Michigan - Matthew Knight Arena
12/9/2023 UTEP - Matthew Knight Arena
12/12/2023 Cal Baptist - Matthew Knight Arena

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Memphis L 71-67 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Stanford W 83-78 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Texas Tech L 73-57 Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/5/2023 Indiana - Crisler Center
12/10/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

