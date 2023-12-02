The Oregon Ducks (4-2) go up against the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Michigan matchup.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Oregon vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Oregon has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Ducks games have hit the over once this season.

Michigan has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Wolverines' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Oregon is 35th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (88th).

With odds of +8000, Oregon has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Michigan has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

