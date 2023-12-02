How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 2
Today's Premier League slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is Luton Town taking on Brentford FC.
You can find info on how to watch today's Premier League action right here.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
|Women's College Basketball Games to Watch
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
|How to Watch Liga MX Today
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Brentford FC vs Luton Town
Luton Town is on the road to face Brentford FC at Brentford Community Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Brentford FC (-180)
- Underdog: Luton Town (+500)
- Draw: (+330)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Arsenal FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers travels to face Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Arsenal FC (-370)
- Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+1000)
- Draw: (+500)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Burnley FC vs Sheffield United
Sheffield United travels to play Burnley FC at Turf Moor in Burnley.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Burnley FC (-130)
- Underdog: Sheffield United (+370)
- Draw: (+270)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton FC
Everton FC travels to match up with Nottingham Forest at City Ground in Nottingham.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Everton FC (+155)
- Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+200)
- Draw: (+215)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United
Manchester United is on the road to take on Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Newcastle United (+105)
- Underdog: Manchester United (+255)
- Draw: (+265)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.