The Providence Friars (6-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Providence has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Friars are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 72nd.

The Friars average 7.2 more points per game (76.3) than the Rams give up (69.1).

Providence is 6-1 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Rhode Island Stats Insights

The Rams are shooting 49.3% from the field, 14% higher than the 35.3% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Rhode Island has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 35.3% from the field.

The Rams are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 222nd.

The Rams put up 13.4 more points per game (76.3) than the Friars allow (62.9).

Rhode Island has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 76.3 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Providence averaged 82.9 points per game last season at home, which was nine more points than it averaged in away games (73.9).

The Friars surrendered 70.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.8 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Providence fared better at home last season, averaging 7.1 treys per game with a 37% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Rhode Island scored 3.5 more points per game at home (68.1) than on the road (64.6).

At home, the Rams gave up 71 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.1.

At home, Rhode Island knocked down 5.4 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (5.6). Rhode Island's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.9%) than away (32.6%) too.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Georgia W 71-64 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/24/2023 Lehigh W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/28/2023 Wagner W 86-52 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/2/2023 Rhode Island - Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center 12/10/2023 Brown - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule