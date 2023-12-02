The Providence Friars (6-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Providence Stats Insights

  • The Friars make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • Providence has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Friars are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 72nd.
  • The Friars average 7.2 more points per game (76.3) than the Rams give up (69.1).
  • Providence is 6-1 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Rhode Island Stats Insights

  • The Rams are shooting 49.3% from the field, 14% higher than the 35.3% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Rhode Island has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 35.3% from the field.
  • The Rams are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 222nd.
  • The Rams put up 13.4 more points per game (76.3) than the Friars allow (62.9).
  • Rhode Island has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 76.3 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Providence averaged 82.9 points per game last season at home, which was nine more points than it averaged in away games (73.9).
  • The Friars surrendered 70.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.8 in away games.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Providence fared better at home last season, averaging 7.1 treys per game with a 37% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Rhode Island scored 3.5 more points per game at home (68.1) than on the road (64.6).
  • At home, the Rams gave up 71 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.1.
  • At home, Rhode Island knocked down 5.4 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (5.6). Rhode Island's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.9%) than away (32.6%) too.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Georgia W 71-64 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/24/2023 Lehigh W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/28/2023 Wagner W 86-52 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/2/2023 Rhode Island - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
12/10/2023 Brown - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Washington State L 78-57 Mohegan Sun Arena
11/22/2023 Johnson & Wales (Providence) W 97-59 Thomas F. Ryan Center
11/26/2023 Yale W 76-72 Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/2/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/6/2023 Brown - Thomas F. Ryan Center
12/10/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena

