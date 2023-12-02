How to Watch Providence vs. Rhode Island on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST
The Providence Friars (6-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- Providence has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Friars are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 72nd.
- The Friars average 7.2 more points per game (76.3) than the Rams give up (69.1).
- Providence is 6-1 when scoring more than 69.1 points.
Rhode Island Stats Insights
- The Rams are shooting 49.3% from the field, 14% higher than the 35.3% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Rhode Island has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 35.3% from the field.
- The Rams are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 222nd.
- The Rams put up 13.4 more points per game (76.3) than the Friars allow (62.9).
- Rhode Island has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 76.3 points.
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Providence averaged 82.9 points per game last season at home, which was nine more points than it averaged in away games (73.9).
- The Friars surrendered 70.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.8 in away games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Providence fared better at home last season, averaging 7.1 treys per game with a 37% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Rhode Island scored 3.5 more points per game at home (68.1) than on the road (64.6).
- At home, the Rams gave up 71 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.1.
- At home, Rhode Island knocked down 5.4 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (5.6). Rhode Island's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.9%) than away (32.6%) too.
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Georgia
|W 71-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/24/2023
|Lehigh
|W 78-64
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|Wagner
|W 86-52
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/10/2023
|Brown
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Washington State
|L 78-57
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/22/2023
|Johnson & Wales (Providence)
|W 97-59
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|11/26/2023
|Yale
|W 76-72
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/6/2023
|Brown
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
