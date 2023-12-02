The Providence Friars (6-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Providence vs. Rhode Island matchup.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Providence vs. Rhode Island Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Providence Moneyline Rhode Island Moneyline
BetMGM Providence (-13.5) 140.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Providence (-13.5) 140.5 -1200 +720 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Providence vs. Rhode Island Betting Trends

  • Providence has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • Games featuring the Friars have gone over the point total just once this season.
  • Rhode Island has put together a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • A total of three Rams games this season have hit the over.

Providence Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Providence is 55th in the country. It is way higher than that, 48th, according to computer rankings.
  • Providence's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

