The Providence Friars (6-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Providence vs. Rhode Island matchup.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Providence vs. Rhode Island Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Providence Moneyline Rhode Island Moneyline BetMGM Providence (-13.5) 140.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Providence (-13.5) 140.5 -1200 +720 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Providence vs. Rhode Island Betting Trends

Providence has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Games featuring the Friars have gone over the point total just once this season.

Rhode Island has put together a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this season.

A total of three Rams games this season have hit the over.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Providence is 55th in the country. It is way higher than that, 48th, according to computer rankings.

Providence's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.