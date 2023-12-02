Providence vs. Rhode Island: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Providence Friars (6-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Providence vs. Rhode Island matchup.
Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Providence vs. Rhode Island Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Providence Moneyline
|Rhode Island Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Providence (-13.5)
|140.5
|-1400
|+800
|FanDuel
|Providence (-13.5)
|140.5
|-1200
|+720
Providence vs. Rhode Island Betting Trends
- Providence has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- Games featuring the Friars have gone over the point total just once this season.
- Rhode Island has put together a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this season.
- A total of three Rams games this season have hit the over.
Providence Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Providence is 55th in the country. It is way higher than that, 48th, according to computer rankings.
- Providence's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.
