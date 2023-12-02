Saturday's contest at Amica Mutual Pavilion has the Providence Friars (6-1) matching up with the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 76-65 win, as our model heavily favors Providence.

Based on our computer prediction, Rhode Island is projected to cover the point spread (13.5) versus Providence. The two teams are projected to go under the 141.5 over/under.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Amica Mutual Pavilion Line: Providence -13.5

Providence -13.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Providence -1400, Rhode Island +800

Providence vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 76, Rhode Island 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Providence vs. Rhode Island

Pick ATS: Rhode Island (+13.5)



Rhode Island (+13.5) Pick OU: Under (141.5)



Providence has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Rhode Island is 4-1-0. The Friars have a 1-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Rams have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams average 152.6 points per game, 11.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars' +94 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.3 points per game (155th in college basketball) while allowing 62.9 per contest (31st in college basketball).

Providence pulls down 36.6 rebounds per game (63rd in college basketball) while allowing 30.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.2 boards per game.

Providence makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (156th in college basketball) while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc (216th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.9 per game while shooting 28.9%.

The Friars average 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (182nd in college basketball), and allow 78.0 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball).

Providence has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (283rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (167th in college basketball).

Rhode Island Performance Insights

The Rams have a +50 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.2 points per game. They're putting up 76.3 points per game, 155th in college basketball, and are giving up 69.1 per outing to rank 147th in college basketball.

Rhode Island wins the rebound battle by 7.1 boards on average. It collects 36.1 rebounds per game, 74th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.0.

Rhode Island makes 6.0 three-pointers per game (286th in college basketball), 2.3 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.0% from deep (122nd in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 33.7%.

Rhode Island loses the turnover battle by 3.2 per game, committing 11.6 (159th in college basketball) while its opponents average 8.4.

