The Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2) take on the Saint Louis Billikens (5-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Louis Stats Insights

The Billikens are shooting 43.5% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 43.2% the Salukis' opponents have shot this season.

Saint Louis has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.2% from the field.

The Billikens are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Salukis sit at 283rd.

The Billikens put up an average of 76.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 65.5 the Salukis give up to opponents.

Saint Louis is 5-3 when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Louis scored 78.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.2 on the road.

At home, the Billikens allowed 67.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.

Beyond the arc, Saint Louis drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (36.6%) as well.

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule