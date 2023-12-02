The Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2) take on the Saint Louis Billikens (5-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis Stats Insights

  • The Billikens are shooting 43.5% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 43.2% the Salukis' opponents have shot this season.
  • Saint Louis has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.2% from the field.
  • The Billikens are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Salukis sit at 283rd.
  • The Billikens put up an average of 76.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 65.5 the Salukis give up to opponents.
  • Saint Louis is 5-3 when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Saint Louis scored 78.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.2 on the road.
  • At home, the Billikens allowed 67.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.
  • Beyond the arc, Saint Louis drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (36.6%) as well.

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Wichita State L 88-69 HTC Center
11/25/2023 Dartmouth W 66-65 Chaifetz Arena
11/28/2023 Utah State L 81-76 Chaifetz Arena
12/2/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
12/6/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center
12/9/2023 Hofstra - Chaifetz Arena

