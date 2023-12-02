How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST
The Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2) take on the Saint Louis Billikens (5-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.
Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
- William & Mary vs Richmond (6:00 PM ET | December 2)
- George Mason vs Toledo (7:00 PM ET | December 2)
Saint Louis Stats Insights
- The Billikens are shooting 43.5% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 43.2% the Salukis' opponents have shot this season.
- Saint Louis has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.2% from the field.
- The Billikens are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Salukis sit at 283rd.
- The Billikens put up an average of 76.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 65.5 the Salukis give up to opponents.
- Saint Louis is 5-3 when it scores more than 65.5 points.
Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Saint Louis scored 78.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.2 on the road.
- At home, the Billikens allowed 67.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 75.
- Beyond the arc, Saint Louis drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.5%) than at home (36.6%) as well.
Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Wichita State
|L 88-69
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 66-65
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/28/2023
|Utah State
|L 81-76
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/9/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
