Which team is on top of the SEC as we enter Week 14 of the college football season? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

Other FBS Power Rankings

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Georgia

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

12-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win SEC: -250

-250 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: W 31-23 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Alabama

Alabama Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

2. Alabama

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 10-2

11-1 | 10-2 Odds to Win SEC: +165

+165 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 28th

28th Last Game: W 27-24 vs Auburn

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Georgia

Georgia Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

3. LSU

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

9-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win SEC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 42-30 vs Texas A&M

4. Missouri

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

10-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 25th

25th Last Game: W 48-14 vs Arkansas

5. Ole Miss

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

10-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st

41st Last Game: W 17-7 vs Mississippi State

6. Tennessee

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win SEC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th

36th Last Game: W 48-24 vs Vanderbilt

7. Texas A&M

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: L 42-30 vs LSU

8. Auburn

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 31st

31st Last Game: L 27-24 vs Alabama

9. Kentucky

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th

49th Last Game: W 38-31 vs Louisville

10. South Carolina

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-7 | 4-7 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th

16th Last Game: L 16-7 vs Clemson

11. Florida

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-7 | 4-7 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 11th

11th Last Game: L 24-15 vs Florida State

12. Mississippi State

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-7 | 4-7 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th

27th Last Game: L 17-7 vs Ole Miss

13. Arkansas

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 54th

54th Last Game: L 48-14 vs Missouri

14. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-10 | 1-10 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 17th

17th Last Game: L 48-24 vs Tennessee

