Today's Serie A schedule has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between Empoli FC and Genoa CFC.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about today's Serie A action here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Genoa CFC vs Empoli FC

Empoli FC travels to take on Genoa CFC at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Genoa CFC (+100)

Genoa CFC (+100) Underdog: Empoli FC (+290)

Empoli FC (+290) Draw: (+220)

(+220) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Lazio vs Cagliari

Cagliari makes the trip to face Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Lazio (-160)

Lazio (-160) Underdog: Cagliari (+425)

Cagliari (+425) Draw: (+280)

(+280) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch AC Milan vs Frosinone Calcio

Frosinone Calcio travels to match up with AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: AC Milan (-240)

AC Milan (-240) Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+550)

Frosinone Calcio (+550) Draw: (+360)

(+360) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.