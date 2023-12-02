How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 2
Today's Serie A schedule has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between Empoli FC and Genoa CFC.
In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about today's Serie A action here. Check out the links below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Genoa CFC vs Empoli FC
Empoli FC travels to take on Genoa CFC at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Genoa CFC (+100)
- Underdog: Empoli FC (+290)
- Draw: (+220)
Watch Lazio vs Cagliari
Cagliari makes the trip to face Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Lazio (-160)
- Underdog: Cagliari (+425)
- Draw: (+280)
Watch AC Milan vs Frosinone Calcio
Frosinone Calcio travels to match up with AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Milan (-240)
- Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+550)
- Draw: (+360)
