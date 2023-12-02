The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4) will hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Missouri Tigers (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Mizzou Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network +

Southeast Missouri State vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

The Redhawks average only 3.8 more points per game (74.3) than the Tigers give up to opponents (70.5).

When it scores more than 70.5 points, Southeast Missouri State is 2-1.

Missouri's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 74.3 points.

The Tigers put up 80.6 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 71.7 the Redhawks allow.

Missouri has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Southeast Missouri State is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 80.6 points.

The Tigers shoot 47.3% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Redhawks allow defensively.

The Redhawks' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.3 higher than the Tigers have given up.

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

Jaliyah Green: 15 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

15 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Alecia Doyle: 15.2 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

15.2 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Amiyah Buchanan: 7.2 PTS, 48.6 FG%

7.2 PTS, 48.6 FG% Daejah Richmond: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.7 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.7 FG% Indiya Bowen: 10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 60 3PT% (12-for-20)

Southeast Missouri State Schedule