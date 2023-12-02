Summit Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST
There are three games featuring a Summit team on Saturday in college basketball action.
Summit Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Saint Thomas Tommies at Western Illinois Leathernecks
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Arkansas State Red Wolves at UMKC Kangaroos
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|-
|Denver Pioneers at UC Irvine Anteaters
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
How to Watch Other Conferences Today
