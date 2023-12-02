The Phoenix Suns (11-8) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Grizzlies vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 117 - Grizzlies 107

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (- 9.5)

Suns (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-9.7)

Suns (-9.7) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Over (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.5

The Suns have covered the spread more often than the Grizzlies this season, tallying an ATS record of 10-9-0, as opposed to the 7-11-0 mark of the Grizz.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 9.5 or more (50%).

Phoenix's games have gone over the total 68.4% of the time this season (13 out of 19), which is more often than Memphis' games have (six out of 18).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 8-5, a better mark than the Grizzlies have put up (2-8) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are the second-worst squad in the league in points scored (105.7 per game) and 11th in points allowed (111.7).

Memphis is 22nd in the NBA in rebounds per game (42.7) and 25th in rebounds conceded (44.8).

This season the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the NBA in assists at 24.3 per game.

In 2023-24, Memphis is 16th in the league in turnovers committed (13.5 per game) and fourth-best in turnovers forced (15.3).

Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are worst in 3-point percentage at 32.7%.

