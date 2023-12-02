How to Watch TCU vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST
Two streaking squads square off when the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Horned Frogs are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Hoyas, who have won four in a row.
TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs make 53.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- TCU has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 74th.
- The Horned Frogs average 21.7 more points per game (93.0) than the Hoyas allow (71.3).
- TCU is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.
Georgetown Stats Insights
- The Hoyas are shooting 46.0% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.6% the Horned Frogs' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Georgetown has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.6% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 134th.
- The Hoyas' 78.4 points per game are 15.1 more points than the 63.3 the Horned Frogs give up.
- Georgetown has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 93.0 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively TCU fared better at home last season, putting up 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Horned Frogs played better at home last season, ceding 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 in away games.
- TCU made 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgetown scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.7 on the road.
- The Hoyas conceded 76.0 points per game at home last season, and 81.8 away.
- Georgetown knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than away (30.4%).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 86-52
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/21/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-74
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/27/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 101-64
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Dickies Arena
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|American
|W 88-83
|Capital One Arena
|11/25/2023
|Jackson State
|W 88-81
|Capital One Arena
|11/29/2023
|Merrimack
|W 69-67
|Capital One Arena
|12/2/2023
|TCU
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/12/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Capital One Arena
