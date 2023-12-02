Two streaking squads square off when the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Horned Frogs are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Hoyas, who have won four in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs make 53.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
  • TCU has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Horned Frogs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 74th.
  • The Horned Frogs average 21.7 more points per game (93.0) than the Hoyas allow (71.3).
  • TCU is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgetown Stats Insights

  • The Hoyas are shooting 46.0% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.6% the Horned Frogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Georgetown has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.6% from the field.
  • The Hoyas are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 134th.
  • The Hoyas' 78.4 points per game are 15.1 more points than the 63.3 the Horned Frogs give up.
  • Georgetown has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 93.0 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively TCU fared better at home last season, putting up 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Horned Frogs played better at home last season, ceding 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 in away games.
  • TCU made 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgetown scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.7 on the road.
  • The Hoyas conceded 76.0 points per game at home last season, and 81.8 away.
  • Georgetown knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than away (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 86-52 Schollmaier Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 American W 88-83 Capital One Arena
11/25/2023 Jackson State W 88-81 Capital One Arena
11/29/2023 Merrimack W 69-67 Capital One Arena
12/2/2023 TCU - Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Syracuse - Capital One Arena
12/12/2023 Coppin State - Capital One Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.