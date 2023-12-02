Two streaking squads square off when the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Horned Frogs are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Hoyas, who have won four in a row.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs make 53.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

TCU has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas sit at 74th.

The Horned Frogs average 21.7 more points per game (93.0) than the Hoyas allow (71.3).

TCU is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Georgetown Stats Insights

The Hoyas are shooting 46.0% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.6% the Horned Frogs' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Georgetown has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.6% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 134th.

The Hoyas' 78.4 points per game are 15.1 more points than the 63.3 the Horned Frogs give up.

Georgetown has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 93.0 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively TCU fared better at home last season, putting up 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game in away games.

Defensively the Horned Frogs played better at home last season, ceding 63.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 in away games.

TCU made 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgetown scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.7 on the road.

The Hoyas conceded 76.0 points per game at home last season, and 81.8 away.

Georgetown knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than away (30.4%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 86-52 Schollmaier Arena 11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena 11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena 12/2/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena 12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum 12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule