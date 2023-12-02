In the matchup between the Troy Trojans and Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday, December 2 at 4:00 PM, our projection system expects the Trojans to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Troy vs. Appalachian State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (-5.5) Toss Up (53.5) Troy 32, Appalachian State 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 14 Predictions

Troy Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Troy vs. Appalachian State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Trojans a 69.2% chance to win.

The Trojans have covered the spread seven times in 11 games.

In games this season when favored by 5.5 points or more, Troy has gone 6-1 against the spread.

The Trojans have seen four of its 11 games go over the point total.

Troy games this season have posted an average total of 48.8, which is 4.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Mountaineers.

So far this season, the Mountaineers have put together a 6-5-1 record against the spread.

When it has played as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year, Appalachian State is 2-0 against the spread.

Six of the Mountaineers' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under in Appalachian State games this season is 1.8 more points than the point total of 53.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trojans vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 29.7 16.7 30.8 17.8 28.5 15.5 Appalachian State 35.8 26.7 41 25.5 30.5 27.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.