The Troy Trojans (10-2) and Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-4) will face each other in the Sun Belt Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Troy ranks 54th in points scored this year (29.7 points per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-best in the FBS with 16.7 points allowed per game. Appalachian State's defense ranks 70th in the FBS with 26.7 points given up per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 17th-best by racking up 35.8 points per contest.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

Troy Appalachian State 422.8 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.8 (16th) 300.3 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.1 (71st) 149.5 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.4 (45th) 273.3 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.4 (22nd) 16 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (71st) 19 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (18th)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has 3,135 passing yards for Troy, completing 60.8% of his passes and throwing 26 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has 1,350 rushing yards on 254 carries with nine touchdowns. He's also added 17 catches for 198 yards (16.5 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Damien Taylor has piled up 307 yards on 61 carries, scoring one time.

Jabre Barber's 850 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 89 times and has totaled 59 receptions and five touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has grabbed 29 passes while averaging 53 yards per game and scoring nine touchdowns.

Deshon Stoudemire has a total of 528 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 39 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar leads Appalachian State with 3,271 yards on 247-of-389 passing with 33 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 274 rushing yards (22.8 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Nate Noel has rushed 160 times for 780 yards, with five touchdowns.

Kanye Roberts has run for 595 yards across 100 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson leads his team with 717 receiving yards on 53 catches with 10 touchdowns.

Christan Horn has caught 29 passes and compiled 502 receiving yards (41.8 per game) with six touchdowns.

Makai Jackson's 22 grabs (on 33 targets) have netted him 371 yards (30.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

