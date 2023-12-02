Tulane vs. SMU AAC Championship Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, December 2
Our projection model predicts the No. 25 SMU Mustangs will beat the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, December 2 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Yulman Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Tulane vs. SMU Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|SMU (+3)
|Over (47)
|SMU 28, Tulane 24
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 14 Predictions
- Southern Illinois vs Idaho
- Louisville vs Florida State
- Oklahoma State vs Texas
- Appalachian State vs Troy
- Oregon vs Washington
- Prairie View A&M vs Florida A&M
- Michigan vs Iowa
- Miami (OH) vs Toledo
- Boise State vs UNLV
- Georgia vs Alabama
Tulane Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Tulane vs. SMU? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Green Wave have an implied win probability of 59.2%.
- The Green Wave's record against the spread is 5-6-0.
- In games it is played as 3-point favorites or more, Tulane has an ATS record of 5-5.
- Tulane has had two games (out of 11) go over the total this year.
- The point total average for Tulane games this season is 53.6, 6.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
SMU Betting Info (2023)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mustangs have a 45.5% chance to win.
- So far this season, the Mustangs have compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread.
- SMU is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or greater this season.
- In the Mustangs' 11 games with a set total, four have hit the over (36.4%).
- The average point total for SMU this season is 11.7 points higher than this game's over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Green Wave vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Tulane
|27.9
|18.3
|30.9
|21.4
|23.8
|14
|SMU
|41.8
|17.7
|52.3
|12.5
|31.3
|22.8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.