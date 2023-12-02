Our projection model predicts the No. 25 SMU Mustangs will beat the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, December 2 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Yulman Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Tulane vs. SMU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (+3) Over (47) SMU 28, Tulane 24

Week 14 Predictions

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Green Wave have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

The Green Wave's record against the spread is 5-6-0.

In games it is played as 3-point favorites or more, Tulane has an ATS record of 5-5.

Tulane has had two games (out of 11) go over the total this year.

The point total average for Tulane games this season is 53.6, 6.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

SMU Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mustangs have a 45.5% chance to win.

So far this season, the Mustangs have compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

SMU is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or greater this season.

In the Mustangs' 11 games with a set total, four have hit the over (36.4%).

The average point total for SMU this season is 11.7 points higher than this game's over/under.

Green Wave vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 27.9 18.3 30.9 21.4 23.8 14 SMU 41.8 17.7 52.3 12.5 31.3 22.8

