The No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (11-1) and No. 25 SMU Mustangs (10-2) will square off in the AAC Championship Game. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Tulane vs. SMU?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: SMU 28, Tulane 24

SMU 28, Tulane 24 Tulane has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 10-0.

The Green Wave have played 10 times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

SMU has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Mustangs have been at least a +135 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Green Wave a 62.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: SMU (+3)



SMU (+3) In 11 Tulane games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Green Wave have an ATS record of 5-5 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

SMU has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This season, the Mustangs are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47)



Over (47) Tulane and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 47 points six times this season.

In the SMU's 12 games this season, nine have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 47.

The point total for the game of 47 is 22.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tulane (27.9 points per game) and SMU (41.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.6 56.9 49.7 Implied Total AVG 33.2 35.8 30 ATS Record 5-6-0 2-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-9-0 1-5-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-0 5-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

SMU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.7 57.3 59.9 Implied Total AVG 38 39.4 36.8 ATS Record 6-5-0 4-1-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-1 2-3-0 2-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

