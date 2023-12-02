The No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (11-1) and No. 25 SMU Mustangs (10-2) will play in the AAC Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

On defense, Tulane has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best by giving up just 18.3 points per game. The offense ranks 63rd (27.9 points per game). SMU has been a top-25 unit on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks ninth-best in total yards per game (472.6) and 13th-best in total yards allowed per game (302.1).

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on ABC.

Tulane vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. SMU Key Statistics

Tulane SMU 388.3 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.6 (11th) 328.2 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.1 (13th) 167.3 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.1 (42nd) 221.1 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.5 (16th) 16 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (10th) 22 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (83rd)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has been a dual threat for Tulane so far this season. He has 2,168 passing yards, completing 66.4% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 321 yards (26.8 ypg) on 88 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Makhi Hughes, has carried the ball 232 times for 1,246 yards (103.8 per game), scoring seven times.

Chris Brazzell II's leads his squad with 670 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 41 catches (out of 65 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has caught 33 passes for 599 yards (49.9 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Jha'Quan Jackson has a total of 421 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 24 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone leads SMU with 3,204 yards on 206-of-344 passing with 28 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 198 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 62 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton is his team's leading rusher with 113 carries for 645 yards, or 53.8 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

LJ Johnson Jr. has collected 542 yards (on 99 carries) with three touchdowns.

RJ Maryland leads his squad with 462 receiving yards on 29 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has put up a 450-yard season so far. He's caught 34 passes on 45 targets.

Romello Brinson has racked up 417 reciving yards (34.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

