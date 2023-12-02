The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the USC Trojans (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

USC vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN
USC Stats Insights

  • This season, the Trojans have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9% higher than the 37.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • USC has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 186th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 12th.
  • The Trojans record 14.6 more points per game (79.3) than the Bulldogs allow (64.7).
  • USC has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Gonzaga Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 49.6% from the field, 9.6% higher than the 40.0% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
  • Gonzaga has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 238th.
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 83.0 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 68.7 the Trojans allow to opponents.
  • Gonzaga is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, USC posted 8.0 more points per game (76.2) than it did away from home (68.2).
  • The Trojans gave up 66.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 66.2.
  • In terms of three-pointers, USC fared better when playing at home last year, making 7.1 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 29.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Gonzaga scored 8.1 more points per game at home (92.9) than on the road (84.8).
  • At home, the Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 78.4.
  • Beyond the arc, Gonzaga knocked down more trifectas on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (40.0%) than at home (37.1%).

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Seton Hall W 71-63 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Oklahoma L 72-70 LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 Eastern Washington W 106-78 Galen Center
12/2/2023 Gonzaga - MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/10/2023 Long Beach State - Galen Center
12/17/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Syracuse W 76-57 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/23/2023 UCLA W 69-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 81-65 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/2/2023 USC - MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/5/2023 UAPB - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

