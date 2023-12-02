The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the USC Trojans (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

USC vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

USC Stats Insights

This season, the Trojans have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9% higher than the 37.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

USC has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.

The Trojans are the 186th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 12th.

The Trojans record 14.6 more points per game (79.3) than the Bulldogs allow (64.7).

USC has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 49.6% from the field, 9.6% higher than the 40.0% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

Gonzaga has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 238th.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 83.0 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 68.7 the Trojans allow to opponents.

Gonzaga is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, USC posted 8.0 more points per game (76.2) than it did away from home (68.2).

The Trojans gave up 66.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 66.2.

In terms of three-pointers, USC fared better when playing at home last year, making 7.1 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 29.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Gonzaga scored 8.1 more points per game at home (92.9) than on the road (84.8).

At home, the Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 78.4.

Beyond the arc, Gonzaga knocked down more trifectas on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (40.0%) than at home (37.1%).

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 Seton Hall W 71-63 LionTree Arena 11/24/2023 Oklahoma L 72-70 LionTree Arena 11/29/2023 Eastern Washington W 106-78 Galen Center 12/2/2023 Gonzaga - MGM Grand Garden Arena 12/10/2023 Long Beach State - Galen Center 12/17/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule